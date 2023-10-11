Hot air balloon sets down unexpectedly in Johnson County during race

article

Public safety crews in Johnson County sprang into action Tuesday in response to a hot air balloon emergency on Killingsworth Road. The incident involved a hot air balloon that was seen descending into a grove of planted pines.

Deputy Jose Soto quickly deployed a drone upon arrival, leading to the swift discovery of the balloon and its attached carriage. With the assistance of local residents Will Killingsworth and Bruce Roberts, Johnson County Deputies and public safety teams were able to locate the two individuals on the ground.

The balloon was part of a race, and the team had made the decision to set it down in the pines. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the rescuers guided them safely back to the roadway. Another part of the race team was en route to assist in getting them back into the competition.

The balloon team began their flight in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and had been flying nonstop since liftoff.

Local agencies involved included Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Johnson County EMS, Johnson County EMA/Fire Departments, and the Wrightsville Fire Department. Additionally, the Georgia Department of Corrections Fire Team played a crucial role, as did local citizens who stepped up to help.