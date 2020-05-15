Hospital room transformed into a daily reminder healthcare workers are loved

Women in Braselton decided to show appreciation for healthcare workers by transforming a hospital room into a room full of love.

Christine Martinello says it only took a few hours to transform a room at The Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She’s the founder of The Original Love Box and says she recruited her team of Love Agents to make it possible. “They are people who write love notes to various groups. We’ve been doing this now for 4 years,” she says.

When COVID-19 flipped the world upside down, that’s when her team got a new purpose. “I think the pandemic is a huge wake-up call for all of us. I think despite these challenging times, we have the opportunity to rise above,” says Martinello. And that’s exactly what she did.

Martinello joined forces with another entrepreneur hoping to make a difference at the hospital. Leigh Ann Paug is the owner of 3 local N2 Productions. Together, the women decided to create a “Send Love to Health Heroes” campaign.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The new room is filled with “Love Stations,” an 8-foot chalk board love note, as well as hundreds of handwritten love notes from community members. The idea is to give healthcare workers a place to take a break while at work, and give them the chance to see how much they are loved by the community. Anyone is allowed to take a love note with them when they leave the room.

Advertisement

“It means to much because they know that people really care about them, appreciate them, and love them,” says Martinello.

App users click here for live updates

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Dr. Craig Heigerick sent a note to Martinello saying, “people say thank you, but to actually get something tangible is so dear to me.”

And it doesn’t end there. Martinello says the campaign goes nationwide. Anyone can contribute a digital love note for a healthcare worker by going making one on the Original Love Box website.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----