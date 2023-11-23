Hosea Helps to deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to hungry Georgians

In just a few hours, many people around metro Atlanta will sit down at the table with friends and families to give thanks.

There are so many among us that don't usually have that luxury. That's where Hosea Helps comes in.

On Thursday, with the help of countless volunteers and donors, the organization will feed hundreds of people in need.

For those volunteers, the holiday is not just about gratitude. It's also about giving back and making sure the elderly and homeless members of the community have a hot meal to enjoy.

Around 1,200 hot meals will be served on Thursday.

The prep work for that level of service started Wednesday night, as volunteers helped prepare and pack up over 1,500 pounds of turkey, green bean casserole, cornbread, and more into trays.

The big giveaway is all made possible by a partnership between Hosea Helps, Aprons for Change, and Georgia Stand Up.

Chef Tim Morgan, the owner of Aprons for Change, says the mission is extremely personal for him. He experienced homelessness firsthand in 2012.

Morgan had to live out of the backseat of his car. Six months later, he signed a multi-million-dollar contract for his food service business.

"We’ve prepared sliced, oven-roasted turkey, cornbread, dressing, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, collard greens, and candied yams, and all the other fixings for the holiday feast, and we’re here to service the most vulnerable members of society," Morgan told FOX 5.

Eight hundred of the 1,200 meals will go to homeless individuals in parks across Atlanta.