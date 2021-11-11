Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Watch
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Troup County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM EST, Clay County

Hosea Helps Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution: Date, times, registration

Published 
Holidays
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - The holiday season is now upon us, with Thanksgiving just around the corner. That means Hosea Helps preparations are in full swing.

Thursday was the organization's annual Great Turkey Drop Off celebrating the kickoff of its Thanksgiving holiday festival of service. Hosea Helps will hold the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas food distributions one week before the holiday to better provide for families in need.

The Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution will take place on November 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Blue Lot across from the Georgia World Congress Center’s C building off Northside Drive, entering on Maple Street. 

"By doing the holiday food distribution a week in advance, we’re empowering families by giving them time to prepare and enjoy a scrumptious home-cooked meal on Thanksgiving Day – No more frozen turkeys on the holiday," Hosea Helps stated in a press release.

Participating families must register for the November 19, 2021 Thanksgiving food distribution on the Hosea Helps website at www.4hosea.org to receive groceries and supplies prior to the event. 

For more information on Hosea Helps and its programs, visit the website or follow on social media @4Hosea.