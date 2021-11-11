Hosea Helps Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution: Date, times, registration

article

The holiday season is now upon us, with Thanksgiving just around the corner. That means Hosea Helps preparations are in full swing.

Thursday was the organization's annual Great Turkey Drop Off celebrating the kickoff of its Thanksgiving holiday festival of service. Hosea Helps will hold the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas food distributions one week before the holiday to better provide for families in need.

The Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution will take place on November 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Blue Lot across from the Georgia World Congress Center’s C building off Northside Drive, entering on Maple Street.

"By doing the holiday food distribution a week in advance, we’re empowering families by giving them time to prepare and enjoy a scrumptious home-cooked meal on Thanksgiving Day – No more frozen turkeys on the holiday," Hosea Helps stated in a press release.

Participating families must register for the November 19, 2021 Thanksgiving food distribution on the Hosea Helps website at www.4hosea.org to receive groceries and supplies prior to the event.

For more information on Hosea Helps and its programs, visit the website or follow on social media @4Hosea.