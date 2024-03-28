Metro Atlanta families line up for Honey Baked Ham gift card giveaway

Hundreds of families lined up in South Fulton early Thursday morning for a $100 gift card for Honey Baked Ham.

1-800-Truckwreck with the Witherite Law Group gave away 500 gift cards before the Easter Holiday.

"I think that it's very, very good that they do this every year for us. Some families don't have the funds to do this. And I have five kids, and I think it's wonderful," Robin Lewis said. She had been in line since before 5 a.m.

Pierre DeLoach was first in line. He got to the store at 8:30 on Wednesday night to ensure he could get a nice holiday meal.

"So that way we'll have a fulfilling Easter holiday for the family as well as for me. We thank Amy Witherite and the gift she is giving so people can enjoy the holidays," he said.

Pierre DeLoach had been in line since Wednesday night.

Gary Saunders, 1-800-Truckwreck's media promotions manager, said this is all about giving back to those who need it the most.

"Every year so many people in the Atlanta community are in need, not just in Atlanta, but all across the country. And some people camped out since 8:30 last night, which is amazing. But we want to help people," he said.

For the families who lined up for hours, they say they are grateful for the gift.

"I really thank them so, so much for doing this for us," Lewis said.

The giveaway was first-come, first-served, and by about 7:30 a.m., it had wrapped up.