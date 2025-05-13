Homicide probe: Man found dead, shot multiple times in bathroom

The Brief Authorities are investigating the death of a man found shot multiple times in a southwest Atlanta apartment as a homicide. The victim was discovered by his roommate, lying unresponsive on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds. The case was classified as a homicide after medical examiners confirmed the nature of the victim's injuries; no information on the shooter has been released.



Authorities are investigating the death of a man found shot multiple times inside a southwest Atlanta apartment last month as a homicide.

What we know:

Atlanta police were called to the 1100 block of Lucile Avenue SW near Dargan Place SW around 2:40 p.m. on April 29 in response to a report of a person down. When officers arrived to the apartment, they met a witness who told them he discovered his roommate, a man, lying unresponsive on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

The APD Homicide Unit, crime scene investigators, and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the scene. While the case was not initially classified as a homicide, that determination was made after medical examiners confirmed the nature of the victim’s injuries.

What we don't know:

No word on the shooter.