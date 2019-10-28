Home invasion turns into SWAT situation in East Point

An East Point resident alerted police someone was inside his home on Duke of Gloucester Street early Monday. When officers arrived, police say they heard gunfire and retreated.

The unidentified resident, holed up in bedroom, relayed he believed two intruders were in the house.

A third suspected invader is in custody. He ran after the gunfire.

SWAT members gathered outside the home as ambulances waited near the blocked street.

"We're trying to bring it to a safe conclusion, soon," Captain Allyn Glover told FOX5. Tune in to Good Day Atlanta and FOX5 for the latest on this developing story.