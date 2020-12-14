Home Depot Foundation gives early Christmas gift to Atlanta veterans

article

The Home Depot Foundation surprised dozens of local Atlanta veterans with special early Christmas care kits.

Officials with the foundation say the home care packages were delivered door-to-door to 24 veterans who live at the Quest Veterans Village on Rock Street in Atlanta.

The kits included clothes, shoes, bedding, housewares, personal care items, and grocery gift cards - each one based on the veteran's specific needs.

The gifts follow another surprise earlier in December that the foundation would provide rental assistance for the 24 vets.

“Giving back to the Atlanta community is a personal passion of mine, and providing rent support for these 24 veteran residents is incredibly moving. Quest Communities does so much to support local veterans and the Foundation has enjoyed a long, successful partnership that’s fueled by shared values. This Operation Surprise, and always, we’ll continue supporting those who have served us all,” said Jena Alford, the manager of Atlanta programs and partnerships at The Home Depot Foundation.

The Quest Veterans Village in Atlanta (The Home Depot Foundation)

The foundation has been working with Quest Communities for a decade. In 2011, the Home Depot Foundation provided a grant of $195,000 to help build the Quest Veterans Village and has continued to support the affordable housing unit.

"We're so grateful to the Home Depot Foundation for continually supporting our veterans. They've experienced tremendous challenges and made immeasurable sacrifices, said Sha’Nelle High, the supportive services program manager for Quest Community Development. "They're really excited and grateful to receive these gifts which symbolize our nation's heart-felt appreciation for them.”

This winter marks a decade of the foundation's Operation Surprise campaign, which provides assistance and volunteer opportunities to communities across the United States. The campaign runs this year from Veterans Day to New Year's Eve.

