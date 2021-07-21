Home collapses in Lithonia during deadly fire, officials say

article

Officials in DeKalb County confirmed a blaze in Lithonia left at least one dead.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 5:20 a.m. on 6419 Berryside Drive on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters worked to protect the surrounding homes from the "intense" flames. The second story of the home collapsed, officials said.

Remains of a body were discovered inside, officials said.

SKYFOX 5 flew over to capture footage of the aftermath left by the fire.

FIrefighters responded to a blaze on Berryside Drive in Lithonia on Wednesday. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The home is one of several in a cul-de-sac on Berrside Drive. The home and surrounding yard appeared to suffer severe damage from the flames.

Neighboring homes may have suffered minor exterior damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

