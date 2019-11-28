Holy cow! Loose cattle on the road after traffic pileup in NorCal

Holy cow!

It was a mess on the road on Thanksgiving eve in Camino, Calif.

Multiple big rigs jacknifed on the snow-covered Highway 50 in El Dorado County, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of those rigs was a cattle truck, carrying a load of cows. Seventy seven cows to be exact, reported Sacramento station, KCRA.

The accident was reported Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. and the road didn't reopen until just before 10 a.m.