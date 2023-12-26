Holiday travel 2023: Atlanta airport prepares for post-Christmas rush

The presents have been opened and now millions of families across the country are getting ready to return home from the Christmas holiday.

Around 3.3 million passengers are expected to pass through Atlanta's busy Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the holiday travel rush between Tuesday and Jan. 2.

Early Tuesday morning, travelers headed to the world's busiest airport and filled its security lines to head back home.

"Our plan was to get here before TSA opens. I've been through Atlanta many times before, and I know the best thing is to get here before 3:30," one traveler told FOX 5.

And airlines have adopted new strategies too. Canceled flights surged last year as airlines were caught short-staffed when travel rebounded from the pandemic more quickly than expected. Since then, airlines have hired thousands of pilots, flight attendants and ground workers. The cancelation rate has thankfully come down.

Also helping with the holiday rush this year - the FAA created more air traffic routes, especially along the East Coast, to help keep planes moving.

"I think we got here well enough, so she doesn't have to wait in long lines," another traveler said. "That was the easiest part."

As the holiday travel season peaks, passengers are advised to plan accordingly, arrive early, and stay informed about any updates or changes in travel conditions.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials suggest passengers arrive at the airport at least two-and-a-half hours before scheduled domestic departure and three hours before international flights.