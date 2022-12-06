Holiday shopping made easy at a festive Buckhead Village

Christmas is less than three weeks away, and if that idea fills you with stress, we get it. But take a deep breath and relax, because Good Day Atlanta is here to help you find unique gifts for those left on your shopping list.

This morning, we spent some time at shopping and dining destination Buckhead Village, which has transformed itself into a holiday wonderland that rivals the North Pole! Tops on the "to-do" list is the German Christkindl Market, presented by the German American Cultural Foundation and operating daily through Christmas Eve. Located at the corner of East Paces Ferry and Peachtree Road, the market features dozens of vendors selling handmade German goods — including ornaments, wooden toys, and jewelry — and treats. Hours for the German Christkindl Market are 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays.

You’ll also find plenty of gift ideas at the Girl Gang x Buckhead Village Members Mart Pop-Up, which features a rotating lineup of female-owned local businesses selling goods including art, clothing, home decor, and more. Pop-Up hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 18.

And if you’re still looking for the perfect holiday photo backdrop, Buckhead Village is hosting a Holidays in Technicolor event series on Saturdays through Dec. 17, during which The Veranda is decked out with camera-ready holiday decor and various events (like cookie decorating!) will help families feel the holiday spirit. And speaking of the holiday spirit, Chabad Buckhead will host a Menorah Lighting from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. just outside of The Veranda on Saturday, Dec. 24, followed by a 21-and-up afterparty.

Clearly, we had a lot to keep us busy this morning on Good Day Atlanta — click the video player in this article for a peek at our adventure in Buckhead Village. And click here for more information on the holiday activities happening there now!