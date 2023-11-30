Holiday shopping at Roswell’s 1st-ever Christkindl Market

You waited in line on Black Friday, and you did plenty of surfing on Cyber Monday. But chances are, you still haven’t crossed every item off that holiday shopping list.

Well, we’ve got some good news: a collection of vendors offering unique, handmade items is set up and waiting for you. All you have to do is take a drive to Roswell’s Bulloch Hall.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we did some shopping at the first-ever Roswell Christkindl Market, which opened on the historic Bulloch Hall grounds on Nov. 24 and will remain there through Christmas Eve. Presented by the city, Friends of Bulloch, and Munich Event Group, the event is inspired by German Christmas markets, and features dozens of vendors in tiny wooden stalls selling seasonal crafts, food, and drinks.

Bulloch Hall is located at 180 Bulloch Avenue in Roswell, and the market is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Admission to the market is free.

For more information on the Roswell Christkindlmarket, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning meeting with vendors, sampling some food, and helping out Santa by filling some of those holiday gift orders!