Holiday home safety can save your life

Every year, there's an average of 350,000 home-based fires. And unfortunately, there's a spike every year as we approach the holiday season. But you can make sure your family traditions don't become the cause of tragedy. FOX 5 real estate expert John Adams says there are some easy ways to make your home safer.

Aside from providing you with shelter, your house serves as a place for making memories and building a life. In return, you have a responsibility to take care of it to prevent damage-causing threats like fire.

Here are some suggestions to consider:

1. Don't overload your electric outlets

Overloaded electrical circuits are a major cause of residential fires. Help lower your risk of electrical fires by not overloading your electrical system.

Don’t ever use extension cords or power strips for appliances

If your circuit breaker trips, you are overloading it

If wires or the outlet feels warm to the touch, unplug it at once

2. Test your Smoke Detector

Smoke detectors should be installed on every level of your home, as well as near the ceiling inside and outside sleeping areas. They are best if hard-wired, but still effective if battery operated.

A new smoke detector is inexpensive insurance - $5.99

Test existing detectors regularly - never remove the battery

Place near ceiling in all living areas

3. Go with battery operated LED Candles

The new generation of flameless candles are designed to look so real that you can’t tell the difference. And prices are lower this year than Adams has seen in years. They present no danger of fire.

Candles cause about half of home decoration fires in December

Blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed

Young children should never hold a lit candle

4. Consider an artificial tree

In controlled tests, fire researchers found that a dry Christmas tree can become fully engulfed in less than 10 seconds. In contrast, most artificial trees are made with fire-retardant materials.

Real Christmas trees are more dangerous when it comes to fire

Artificial trees can also catch fire, although it is less likely

Given enough heat, anything can burn

The holiday season is a great time for getting together with family and friends, but during this time of year, residential fires are a real concern. Fires in the home occur more frequently and tend to cause far more damage to property than at other times of the year. Holiday fatalities are 70% higher. Please stay safe this year!