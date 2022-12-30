Hogansville Police Department mourns death of officer

article

The Hogansville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer Nikki Starnes passed away Thursday night.

Officials say Starnes was a longtime employee working with the department as a communications officer and wife of K-9 Sgt. John Starnes.

She had recently taken a position in the organization as a property and evidence custodian.

There is no word about the cause of her death.

"Officer Starnes will be sorely missed by all of us," the Hogansville Police Department wrote on Facebook. "She was our family."

Funeral arrangements have not been confirmed at this time.