Hitting the dance floor to support pediatric cancer families in metro Atlanta

The Hopstix Brewpub was transformed into a sea of western wear and rhythm as locals recently laced up their boots for "Boots and Brews: Hops for Hope." The community-driven event blended live music and line dancing with a singular mission: providing a lifeline to families navigating the grueling reality of a childhood cancer diagnosis.

The initiative is fueled by the Sebi-Strong Foundation, an organization born from the personal journey of Sebastian Tran. After battling childhood brain cancer and successfully entering remission, Sebastian and his family turned their private struggle into a public mission of support.

"We had a really amazing community that stood by us—our neighbors, our friends," the Tran family shared, reflecting on their own experience. "I don’t think we would’ve got through it without the support that we had."

Today, the foundation ensures that other families don't have to walk that path alone. Beyond the festive atmosphere of the fundraiser, the proceeds go directly toward practical essentials, including care packages and meal support for families currently stationed in hospitals. By turning a night out into a movement of solidarity, "Hops for Hope" proves that while the fight against cancer is tough, a supportive community is even tougher.