Hit and run victim dies; driver remains at large

A DeKalb County family is devastated after a loved one is involved in another hit and run. They said the first left Ciarone Robinson waking with the help of canes and a walker. The most recent one a week ago Wednesday night claimed the life of a mother of two.

It occurred at the on-ramp to Interstate 285 at Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County.

“It hurts me to know that she was left alone out there in the dark half dead and today nobody can tell me us what happened,” said Chantay Mahone, the victim’s mother.

Mahone is searching for answers after her daughter, 32-year-old Ciarone Robinson was killed early last Wednesday morning on the eastbound ramp to Interstate 285 at Bouldercrest Road.

According to a medical report from the ambulance company who transported Ciarone, a car struck her. But apparently no one called police.

“According to the information we have, there was never a police call to the scene,” said Mahone.

She said Ciarone walked to the on-ramp from a nearby Chevron on her walker and was discovered by a worried friend from the gas station. She showed FOX 5 News a wheelchair and an assortment of canes Ciarone used after a hit and run at the Jonesboro Road on-ramp to I-285 in 2018.

Kieosha Bradley said there had been hope Ciarone would move forward in life.

“After her first accident she told me she wanted to go back to school. We were in the car and she told me that and I said you know you can always go back to school,” said Bradley.

Instead of going back to school, her family said Ciarone went to the streets and drugs which is why she’d end up panhandling on freeway on ramps.

So, it’s a continuance of Chantay Mahone caring for Ciarone children, 3-year-old Kamayah and 16-year-old Kavell.

The family is urging police to check area surveillance videos and pursue the case in hopes of finding whoever they believe left Ciarone with injuries that cost her life.

“Think If that could have been you or one of your relatives how would you feel today and how had would you work to get answers for your loved one,” said Mahone.

Mahone urges anyone with any knowledge of the hit and run involving her daughter on the eastbound on-ramp to I-285 at Bouldercrest Road to call the police.