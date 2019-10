A historic schoolhouse goes up in flames in Walton County.

Walton County investigators want to know what sparked the blaze.

Officials said they haven't ruled out arson.

The fire engulfed the building in Jersey, Georgia on Sunday afternoon.

Smoke rose as high as 30 feet in the air as crews worked to put out hot spots.

Officials said the school was built in the 1900s.

It's been closed for more than 40 years.