Historic Missouri home for sale with fully functioning jail attached

There’s a house for sale in Missouri that has been beautifully renovated — with one very unique feature about the home that definitely sets it apart from the rest: a fully functioning jail.

Kitchen with stained glass door and windows.

From the outside, the single-family home looks perfectly ordinary, and the photos showcase beautiful stained-glass windows, polished hardwood floors, unique hardware and light fixtures. But those aren’t the only features the historic home boasts.

Door to jail attached to house through kitchen.

Not only does the house come with a farm sink in the kitchen, it also comes with its own functioning jail — booking area and all. The three-story home, located in Fayette, Missouri, was built in 1875, according to the House of Brokers Realty website. It was a former Howard County sheriff’s home/jail, and the cells are still there.

Jail attached to home stairwell.

“AND THE BEST PART, connected to the home is a 2500 sq ft legitimate jail with 9 cells, booking room and 1/2 bath. The cell door lock throws appear to be operational. Full basement under the home with lighting throughout. Possibilities are amazing with this property,” the property description says.

The house is listed for $350,000 and has supposedly undergone at least $1.5 million in renovations, according to the website, but it does not state whether or not those renovations extended to the jail.

The house was apparently dubbed a “notable historic property” in 2010 and the outside windows for the the jail cells still have bars over them.

Outside home with sign saying it’s a historical property.

The property is listed as having one-and-a-half bathrooms, however, there are also several toilets in each of the jail cells, but the listing does not specify whether or not they are operational.

1 of 9 jail cells with toilet and beds.

So, for anyone searching for a new home in this neck of the woods, this house is still up for grabs as of Aug. 17. “Possibilities are amazing with this property,” the description on the website reads.