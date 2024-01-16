Expand / Collapse search
Historic lighthouses on Lake Michigan covered in ice

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Michigan
FOX 9

Historic Lake Michigan lighthouses encased in ice

Historic lighthouses on the shores of Lake Michigan in St. Joseph, Berrien County, became encased in thick ice on Monday, Jan. 15. Credit: Nates Dronography via Storyful.

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (FOX 9) - Historic lighthouses along the shores of Lake Michigan were covered in thick ice on Monday. 

Waves hit the lighthouses in St. Joseph, Berrien County, causing ice to form around the buildings. Nathan Voytovick of Nate’s Dronography captured drone footage showing the St. Joseph North Pier and its inner and outer lighthouses, entirely coated in ice. 

Meanwhile, ice pancakes were forming in the water. 

Dangerously cold temperatures impacted Michigan, as well as much of the Midwest over the holiday weekend.

