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Hilton Atlanta 'pitches' up exciting soccer experiences

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published June 24, 2026 10:55 AM EDT
Published June 24, 2026 10:55 AM EDT
Atlanta Hilton creates soccer themed guest suites
Atlanta Hilton creates soccer themed guest suites

Atlanta Hilton creates soccer themed guest suites

The Atlanta Hilton has transformed a pair of suites into fully immersive soccer headquarters to give sports fans the ultimate tournament experience.

The Brief

    • Downtown's Hilton Atlanta is celebrating the World Cup by "pitching" up a pair of soccer-themed suites for guests and hosting watch parties at Trader Vic's Atlanta.
    • The Atlanta Family Soccer Suite accommodates up to six guests, and the Atlanta Soccer Suite sleeps up to four.
    • Throughout the World Cup, Trader Vic's Atlanta will transform its patio to host soccer luau parties, serving up featured menu items including a Whole Roasted Luau Pig.

ATLANTA - It's been Atlanta's top tropical hangout for 50 years. And now, Trader Vic's Atlanta is inviting soccer fans from around the world to cheer every goal with a nice, cool Mai Tai! 

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours learning about Hilton Atlanta's soccer activations, including a pair of themed suites, a cutting-edge art installation, and a packed lineup of luau-themed watch parties at Trader Vic's Atlanta.

Trader Vic's Atlanta hosts soccer parties with special menu
Trader Vic's Atlanta hosts soccer parties with special menu

Trader Vic's Atlanta hosts soccer parties with special menu

The restaurant has introduced 3 distinct dessert options crafted by its pastry team for the summer festivities. Guests can order a popular Dubai chocolate dessert made with pistachios, a lemon blueberry cake, or an ube flan served with vanilla sauce.

First up, the suites: the hotel has created two accommodations perfect for World Cup fans who live and breathe soccer!

We're talking about the Atlanta Family Soccer Suite, which accommodates up to six guests, and the Atlanta Soccer Suite, which accommodates up to four guests.

And get this: guests can order wings and sliders and have them delivered right to the rooms! Both are available for booking through July 31st. 

Now to the art: "An Ode to the Pitch" is an interactive installation designed by Ellen Swavoni. The inspiration?

The Georgia peach, of course. It's up in the hotel's lobby (presented in partnership with PowerHaus Creative), and uses "augmented reality" to let guests interact with the artwork using their phones. Those augmented reality features will remain available through August 14th. 

Finally, you can't visit Hilton Atlanta without stopping down at Trader Vic's Atlanta!

Trader Vic's Atlanta: Restaurant hosts soccer luau parties
Trader Vic's Atlanta: Restaurant hosts soccer luau parties

Trader Vic's Atlanta: Restaurant hosts soccer luau parties

The downtown Hilton Atlanta has unveiled specialized soccer suites, interactive augmented reality art and tropical stadium watch parties to welcome sports fans arriving from all over the world.

And throughout the World Cup, the iconic bar will transform its patio to host soccer luau parties, serving up featured menu items including a Whole Roasted Luau Pig (with pickled cucumber salad, jasmine rice, and barbecue sauce) and those famous tropical cocktails. To reserve a spot there, click here.

As you can tell, Hilton Atlanta has a lot going on right now — so, click the video player in this article to check out our morning experiencing it all!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Hilton Atlanta website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.

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