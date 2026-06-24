Hilton Atlanta 'pitches' up exciting soccer experiences

The Brief Downtown's Hilton Atlanta is celebrating the World Cup by "pitching" up a pair of soccer-themed suites for guests and hosting watch parties at Trader Vic's Atlanta. The Atlanta Family Soccer Suite accommodates up to six guests, and the Atlanta Soccer Suite sleeps up to four. Throughout the World Cup, Trader Vic's Atlanta will transform its patio to host soccer luau parties, serving up featured menu items including a Whole Roasted Luau Pig.



It's been Atlanta's top tropical hangout for 50 years. And now, Trader Vic's Atlanta is inviting soccer fans from around the world to cheer every goal with a nice, cool Mai Tai!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours learning about Hilton Atlanta's soccer activations, including a pair of themed suites, a cutting-edge art installation, and a packed lineup of luau-themed watch parties at Trader Vic's Atlanta.

First up, the suites: the hotel has created two accommodations perfect for World Cup fans who live and breathe soccer!

We're talking about the Atlanta Family Soccer Suite, which accommodates up to six guests, and the Atlanta Soccer Suite, which accommodates up to four guests.

And get this: guests can order wings and sliders and have them delivered right to the rooms! Both are available for booking through July 31st.

Now to the art: "An Ode to the Pitch" is an interactive installation designed by Ellen Swavoni. The inspiration?

The Georgia peach, of course. It's up in the hotel's lobby (presented in partnership with PowerHaus Creative), and uses "augmented reality" to let guests interact with the artwork using their phones. Those augmented reality features will remain available through August 14th.

Finally, you can't visit Hilton Atlanta without stopping down at Trader Vic's Atlanta!

And throughout the World Cup, the iconic bar will transform its patio to host soccer luau parties, serving up featured menu items including a Whole Roasted Luau Pig (with pickled cucumber salad, jasmine rice, and barbecue sauce) and those famous tropical cocktails. To reserve a spot there, click here.

As you can tell, Hilton Atlanta has a lot going on right now — so, click the video player in this article to check out our morning experiencing it all!