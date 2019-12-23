Hillsborough deputies search for suspect who blew up bank ATM

Deputies are investigating an ATM explosion that happened Sunday morning at a bank in the Westchase area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a male suspect spray painted the exterior video surveillance cameras black outside the Pilot Bank, located at 12471 W Linebaugh Ave, just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

About an hour and a half later, the ATM at the bank exploded, investigators said. However, the suspect was not able to gain access to the ATM's internal safe, so no money was taken.

(Photos: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The incident is similar to one that occurred Nov. 4 at a BB&T Bank in Oldsmar. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is still investigating that incident.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was seen wearing black pants, black shoes, black gloves, a cloth mask that only revealed his eyes, and a dark blue sweatshirt with an unknown white symbol on the upper chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8000. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-873-TIPS.