Hiker rescued after falling in Stone Mountain Park

DeKalb County fire crews rescued a hiker at Stone Mountain after a terrifying fall on Sunday.

The rescue operation happened Sunday morning around 8:43 at Stone Mountain Park, officials said.

According to DeKalb Fire Rescue officials, the hiker fell 20 feet and wasn't able to get off the mountain without help.

Crews worked together to create a rope system and were able to remove the hiker safely and quickly.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department shared photos of the rescue on Twitter.

In the pictured, you can see the fire team using a device to keep the hiker secured while maneuvering them over the rocky wooded terrain.

"Great job by all," DeKalb Fire officials said in the tweet.

