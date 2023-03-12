Expand / Collapse search
31-year-old killed in Pike County car crash, ejected from vehicle

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Pike County
FOX 5 Atlanta

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - A young woman was killed in a car crash overnight Sunday. Investigators are now looking into the incident that claimed her life and believe alcohol was involved.

Two vehicles collided on Highway 109 at Kings Road around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials said both cars were traveling at high rates of speed, and both failed to stop at their respective stop signs at the intersection.

As a result, the two vehicles smashed into one another. A Toyota passenger car holding Alcala Rodriguez, 31, and Elvis Requena, 35, went off the road striking multiple trees, Rodriguez was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other car was a Lincoln Navigator. Yohan Medina, the driver was transported to Spalding Regional Hospital to treat the injuries he sustained from the impact.

After a preliminary investigation, officials were able to determine that Requena, the driver of the Toyota, had consumed alcohol. He was arrested after receiving medical treatment.

Requena was charged with driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, driving without a license and several other traffic offenses.

Investigators said additional charges could be possible.