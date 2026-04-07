High-stakes runoff underway in Georgia’s 14th District

The Brief Voters are casting ballots in a runoff to fill the remainder of a northwest Georgia congressional seat. Democrat Sean Harris and Republican Clay Fuller are competing in the high-stakes race. The election follows the resignation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and could reshape the district’s representation.



Voters across northwest Georgia are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide several runoff races, including a high-profile contest for a congressional seat.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia 14th District runoff Tuesday: Shawn Harris vs Clay Fuller

What we know:

The race will determine who fills the remainder of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s term after she resigned in January, setting up a closely watched special election.

Democrat Sean Harris and Republican Clay Fuller are facing off in the runoff. Harris was seen casting his ballot early in Rockmart, where polling locations reported a steady stream of voters throughout the morning.

Georgia’s 14th Congressional District has traditionally leaned Republican, but Democrats are hoping shifting political and economic conditions could help them flip the seat. Harris previously ran against Greene in 2024 and lost by a wide margin but finished ahead of Fuller in the initial round of voting, forcing the runoff.

Fuller, who is considered the frontrunner, has received backing from President Donald Trump. Both candidates say the race is critical, pointing to the district’s lack of representation since January and the narrow margins in Congress.