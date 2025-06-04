High-speed crash on Campbellton road leaves two hospitalized in southwest Atlanta

article

The Brief Two people were hospitalized after a high-speed crash involving three vehicles on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. The crash involved a Chevrolet Malibu swerving to avoid a BMW, hitting a telephone pole, a Nissan Armada, and then crashing into a Tesla. The Malibu's driver may have been under the influence, and charges are expected as the investigation continues.



Two people were hospitalized early Wednesday after a high-speed crash involving three vehicles along Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The collision occurred around 12:13 a.m. in the 4400 block of Campbellton Road, according to Atlanta Police. Investigators say a black Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it swerved to avoid hitting a black BMW near Country Line Road SW.

The Malibu left the roadway, struck a telephone pole, then hit a white Nissan Armada before crossing into oncoming traffic and crashing head-on into a black Tesla.

The front-seat passenger of the Malibu sustained serious injuries and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The driver was also taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. No injuries were reported for the other drivers involved.

What we don't know:

Police believe the driver of the Malibu may have been under the influence. Charges are expected as the investigation continues.