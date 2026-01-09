Villa Rica man uses truck to stop 100 mph suspected drunk driver on I-20

The Brief James Humphreys used his truck to box in and stop a suspected drunk driver on I-20. The suspect drove over 100 mph, traveled the wrong way, and struck at least one vehicle. Police arrested 32-year-old David Gage Lindsey after the citizen intervention ended the New Year's Eve chase.



A high-speed New Year’s Eve chase involving a suspected drunk driver ended in an arrest after a citizen used his own vehicle to box the suspect in on Interstate 20.

What we know:

James Humphreys was traveling westbound from Douglasville with his mother and young daughter on Dec. 31, 2025, when he spotted a car driven by 32-year-old David Gage Lindsey speeding at more than 100 mph.

Villa Rica police received multiple reports of the vehicle driving out of control, hitting the median wire, and even traveling the wrong way on the interstate.

"At one point, he stopped in the middle of the interstate, turned around," said Sgt. Spencer Crawford of the Villa Rica Police Department. "Then he was going over 100 miles an hour. He did strike at least one vehicle."

Humphreys, fearing for the safety of others, decided he could not let the driver continue. "Yeah, he’s gonna kill somebody," Humphreys said.

The situation came to a head near Exit 24, the Villa Rica-Carrollton exit. Humphreys told dispatchers, "This is my time," as the suspect’s car came to a brief halt near the end of a guardrail.

Humphreys backed his truck up, leaving only about three feet of space to pin the car in. The suspect then struck the rear of Humphreys' truck.

"Boom," Humphreys said. "It was enough."

Police arrived on the scene and took Lindsey into custody. Body camera footage captured officers asking the suspect, "Do you know where you are?"

What they're saying:

While the police department typically discourages civilians from intervening in dangerous traffic stops, they acknowledged the unique circumstances of the holiday afternoon.

"It’s not something we advocate, you know, citizens taking matters into their own hands," Crawford said. "But these citizens believed that they were doing what they needed to do to protect themselves and others."

Despite the danger, Humphreys said his priority was the lives of those on the road.

"You got a lot of thoughts going through your mind at that moment in time," Humphreys said. "But you know, you kind of put that to the side whenever you got other people’s lives in danger around you and you know that there’s something that you can do about it."