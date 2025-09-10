High-speed chase ends in head-on collision: Fairburn man arrested after dramatic pursuit

The Brief Charles Harden faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing, after crashing into a tractor trailer while evading police. Harden's reckless driving endangered lives in a construction zone, but fortunately, no one else was injured. Harden was driving with a suspended license and no insurance at the time of the crash.



A 39-year-old Fairburn man is in jail after deputies say he crashed head-on into a tractor trailer while trying to outrun the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office released body camera video showing the crash involving Charles Harden, who authorities say sped off after a deputy tried to stop him for having an obstructed tag. Deputies later learned Harden was driving on a suspended license.

Harden survived the wreck, but investigators say his decision to flee put lives at risk in a construction zone.

What they're saying:

"They had one lane closed, the other lane was open and they had a flagger out there controlling traffic," said Sgt. Chris Ricketson with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. "Fortunately the suspect didn't strike anyone in the construction zone and only sustained minor injuries from the crash."

The sheriff’s office says it is grateful no one else was injured.

What's next:

Harden now faces a list of charges, including felony fleeing and attempting to elude, driving on a suspended license, no insurance and reckless driving.