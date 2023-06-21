Firefighters rescue man trapped in bathroom of burning Douglasville home

article

A man is recovering after firefighters rescued him from a burning home in Douglasville Tuesday morning.

The fire happened shortly before 9 a.m. at a home on the 6800 block of High Point Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy flames covering the roof and shooting from the front and left sides of the home. Bystanders quickly alerted them to someone trapped inside.

After searching the burning house, crews found the man in the master bathroom. He was taken by medics to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to contain the fire, but the flames damaged a good third of the home and left the rest with heavy smoke damage.

One firefighter was burned by fighting the blaze, but his injuries were minor.

"We are extremely proud of our first responders who entered the burning home at the risk of injury to rescue one of our residents," Douglas County Fire Department interim Chief Dr. Miles Allen, Douglas County said. "This is what we train for, and our training was successful."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.