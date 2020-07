A wily fox was filmed stealing golf balls from a fairway in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Two videos posted on Facebook in June by Brian Rudolph show the aptly nicknamed “Mr. Fox” playfully pouncing around the Krueger-Haskell Golf Course and grabbing the golfer’s ball in its mouth.

“Hey, give that back,” a man can be heard shouting at the fox at one point, before the animal promptly picks up the ball and bounds off.