Herschel Walker campaign confirms he has four children

One day after U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker confirmed he has a 10-year-old son whom he has not previously mentioned publicly, he confirmed to the Daily Beast he has another son and an adult daughter.

Walker's campaign acknowledged he has three more children in addition to his son Christian, who he's publicly helped raise. His three other children include an adult daughter, 13-year-old and 10-year-old sons.

Walker said he supports his children in a statement responding to the initial Wednesday report from the Daily Beast.

"Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so," Walker campaign manager Scott Paradise said in a statement Wednesday, responding to the initial report. "He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd."

In the statement, Walker’s campaign called a lack of criticism against Warnock for a "nasty custody dispute with his ex-wife" a "complete double standard."

Walker faces Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November in the race for one of Georgia's U.S. Senate Seats.

Warnock’s campaign said the senator is a "devoted father."

"Rev. Warnock is a devoted father who is proud to continue to co-parent his two children as he works for the people of Georgia," said campaign spokesperson Meredith Brasher.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.