Heroic Sandy Springs officers save choking infant in dramatic rescue

Two Sandy Springs police officers are being hailed as heroes after saving the life of a 9-month-old baby who was choking on a pistachio in March.

Body camera footage released by the Sandy Springs Police Department shows the dramatic rescue, which unfolded on March 11 when officers responded to a 911 call about an infant who wasn’t breathing.

What they're saying:

"When we got on scene, that baby was turning blue," said Sgt. William Nelson, who arrived with Officer Jordan Ennis. "We had dispatched to a nine-month-old baby not breathing."

Seconds after arriving, the officers immediately began administering back blows—a life-saving maneuver used for infants who are too young for the Heimlich.

"Come on, buddy!" one officer can be heard shouting in the footage as they worked to dislodge the obstruction.

Though the officers didn’t speak a word to each other during the response, both credit their year-long partnership on the force for the seamless, silent teamwork.

"We work together every day," Ennis said. "He knows what I’m going to do. I know what he’s going to do."

Eventually, the baby was able to take shallow breaths, just as firefighters arrived to assist. Nelson described trying to clear the child’s throat with his finger when the baby bit down—a sign that oxygen was finally getting through.

Officer Jordan Ennis and Sgt. William Nelson (FOX 5)

"That let us know the baby’s breathing enough," Nelson said. "Obviously not the best, because there was still something in there."

Firefighters then used specialized tools to clear more of the airway. Within minutes, some color returned to the child’s face.

"Made my day," said Nelson. "Relief. Yeah, it made my day. 100%."

The baby was later taken to a hospital, where doctors performed surgery to remove the deeply lodged pistachio. Officials say the child’s survival may have depended on the officers’ swift response.

"The fire guys, they were phenomenal," Nelson added.

Local perspective:

The Sandy Springs Police Department released the video as a testament to the lifesaving impact of quick-thinking, well-trained first responders.