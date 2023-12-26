Heroic sacrifice: Man gives his life saving others in Midtown Atlanta blaze

The family of a man who perished in a fire two weeks ago describes him as a hero.

Stacey Redmond was one of three people who passed away from the fire which broke out at a boarding house close to the Georgia Institute of Technology in Midtown Atlanta.

Redmond's family tells FOX 5 they are not surprised to learn of his heroic actions. "As a family, we were not shocked, we were not surprised, that's just who Stacey is. He's always willing to try and help other people and put so many others, even in front of himself," said Courtney Redmond about his brother.

The home, located on the 1000 block of State Street in Atlanta, went up in flames early on the morning of December 13. Those who escaped say one of the victims told others about the blaze.

"Because of where the fire started, he was the first one to notice the smoke and the first thing he did was get up and call the landlord as he was making his way to all of the other apartments trying to get everybody up and out of there," said Redmond.

Nine people were inside the home when the fire started, and Redmond was one of the three who passed away. Viewer-captured video shows flames shooting in the air out of the top of the home.

"It's painful we lost our brother but it's hurtful, the circumstances in which we lost our brother," said Redmond. He says his brother was a father to two daughters and will be laid to rest on Jan. 6, 2024, in St. Louis, Missouri, where he grew up.

Redmond's family has set up a GoFundMe in his honor to help with funeral and memorial expenses.

FOX 5 reached out to Atlanta Fire Rescue for the latest on the investigation but have not heard back.