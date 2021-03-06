When to see Jupiter, Saturn together in the morning sky in March

The largest planets in our solar system will be visible to early birds determined to catch a glimpse in March.

According to NASA's recently-published stargazing tips for this month, Jupiter and Saturn will reemerge in the second half of March as morning planets.

The two planets came close together in the night sky during their conjunction in December 2020. After that event, the two planets passed behind the sun and lost visibility from Earth.

The two planets won't be as close together as they were in December, but will still be shining brightly. Mercury will also be visible.

Freeze frame image of Jupiter and Saturn in "Great Conjunction" over Dublin, Ireland. (Gary Stevenson via Storyful)

Meteorologist Todd Borek reports that the best time to view the conjunction is one hour before sunrise at around 6 a.m.

On Friday, Jupiter and Mercury (the largest and smallest planet in the solar system, respectively) came together in the sky to form their own conjunction.

Advertisement

In the evening, stargazers can see Mars shining brightly.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.