Here’s the story behind that massive installation at Georgia Tech

Something really unique is happening on the Georgia Tech campus right now — and if you’ve driven on Ferst Drive lately, you’ve probably seen it and asked, "What’s that?"

Well, we spent the morning on campus getting some answers.

Volunteers are working alongside acclaimed sculptural artist Patrick Dougherty to create a massive art installation built from natural materials — we’re talking wood and saplings — gathered by hand and woven together into Dougherty’s striking vision.

The project marks the opening of the first section of the Eco-Commons, a project consisting of 80 acres of preserved greenspace on Georgia Tech’s campus. Volunteers traveled down to Serenbe in Chattahoochee Hills to gather the wood and saplings early this month, and construction on the installation began Jan. 7. The building process will continue through Jan. 22, and the installation will remain on display until it eventually disintegrates.

The project is happening on Ferst Drive between Hemphill Avenue and State Street, in front of the new Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design. Volunteers are required to wear a face covering at all times and must follow Georgia Tech Arts staff instructions for physical distancing.

Of course, this natural-material installation is the kind of thing that really needs to be seen to be fully understood — so, for a look at the work-in-progress, click the video player in this article. And for more information, click here.

