Police investigating series of car break-ins in Henry County subdivision

Henry County police are asking the public for help tracking down a person wanted for multiple car break-ins.

Officials shared a photo taken from surveillance footage captured in the Strawberry Hills subdivision in the early morning hours of Nov. 30.

Investigators say the person was seen on home surveillance videos breaking into multiple vehicles around the area.

If you have any information about the break-ins, call Henry County detectives at (770) 288-8263, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121, or send us tips to (770) 220-7009.