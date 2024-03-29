Henry County Sheriff's Office make multiple arrests during warrant roundup
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office has been conducting a warrant roundup this week.
Over the past few days, they have made multiple arrests.
Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett says they want people to know that if they don't abide by the law, they won't be comfortable.
The sheriff went on to say that the Henry County deputies do this type of work all year long, adding that they ramp up their efforts multiple times a year.