Expand / Collapse search

Henry County Sheriff's Office make multiple arrests during warrant roundup

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 29, 2024 6:50am EDT
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Warrant roundup in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is conducting a warrant roundup. Over the past few days, they have made multiple arrests. They do this a few times a year.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office has been conducting a warrant roundup this week. 

Over the past few days, they have made multiple arrests.

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett says they want people to know that if they don't abide by the law, they won't be comfortable.

The sheriff went on to say that the Henry County deputies do this type of work all year long, adding that they ramp up their efforts multiple times a year. 