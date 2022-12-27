Henry County remembers beloved sergeant two years after death

The Henry County community is still mourning the loss of beloved Sergeant Patrick David Snook on the two-year anniversary of his passing.

The sergeant died at age 46 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. His department said he had been experiencing complications after contracting COVID-19 during an outbreak within the unit he supervised.

Sgt. Snook was a U.S. Army veteran who had served with the Henry County Police Department for 22 years. A Case Guard article written in his honor described him as a family man who loved protecting the residents of his community.

He was survived by his wife, one son and three daughters and his mother.

In 2020, thousands of law enforcement officers were among the ranks of first responders who contracted the virus early on during the pandemic. Many of those officers have been memorialized on Officer Down Memorial Page website. You can visit the tribute page here.