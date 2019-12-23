Henry County police's holiday photos win contest, new equipment
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Some good news for the Henry County Police Department just in time for Christmas.
Thanks to the community’s votes the department has won some new equipment.
The department took a photo of officers trading in their uniforms for some holiday attire and entered it into a contest.
It was all part of a competition to win new forensics equipment for the Special Victims and Crimes against Children Unit.
The equipment has a value of around $15,000.
SEE ALSO: Henry County police officers compete in holiday contest to win forensics equipment