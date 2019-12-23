Henry County police's holiday photos win contest, new equipment

Some good news for the Henry County Police Department just in time for Christmas.

Thanks to the community’s votes the department has won some new equipment.

The department took a photo of officers trading in their uniforms for some holiday attire and entered it into a contest.

It was all part of a competition to win new forensics equipment for the Special Victims and Crimes against Children Unit.

The equipment has a value of around $15,000.

SEE ALSO: Henry County police officers compete in holiday contest to win forensics equipment