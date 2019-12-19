Henry County police officers compete in holiday contest to win forensics equipment
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Some Henry County police officers trading in their uniforms for some holiday attire.
These officers are taking part in a competition to win new forensics equipment for the Special Victims’ and Crimes Against Children Unit.
The equipment they could win is around $15,000.
Voting starts at midnight on Friday. A link to the voting page can be found on the Henry County Police Department’s Facebook page.