Expand / Collapse search

Henry County police searching for murder suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:53PM
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Mikael McNeil article

Mikael McNeil (Henry County Police Department)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department shared an image of a man killed in a June 7 murder in Ellenwood.

Police said officers found Mikael McNeil shot near Tharps Trace and N. Hearn Road. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police did not provide a physical description, height or weight with the image of the suspect. 

Policed asked anyone with information to call 770-288-8211 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.