Henry County police searching for murder suspect

article

The Henry County Police Department shared an image of a man killed in a June 7 murder in Ellenwood.

Police said officers found Mikael McNeil shot near Tharps Trace and N. Hearn Road. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police did not provide a physical description, height or weight with the image of the suspect.

Policed asked anyone with information to call 770-288-8211 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.