Expand / Collapse search

Henry County police search for missing 12-year-old

Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking for the public's assistance in the search for a missing 12-year-old. 

Salvatore Masone disappeared from Edison Drive in Stockbridge around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Masone was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white pants, white Nike AirForce 1 shoes, and black durag. 

Sign up for FOX 5 email alert

Anyone with information on Masone's whereabouts should contact the Henry County Police Department immediately. 

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.