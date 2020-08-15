Henry County police search for missing 12-year-old

Henry County police are asking for the public's assistance in the search for a missing 12-year-old.

Salvatore Masone disappeared from Edison Drive in Stockbridge around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Masone was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white pants, white Nike AirForce 1 shoes, and black durag.

Anyone with information on Masone's whereabouts should contact the Henry County Police Department immediately.

