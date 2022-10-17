Expand / Collapse search
Henry County senior officer passes a month before retirement

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
McDonough
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police say Sr. Officer George Padgett was killed in an accident at his home on Oct. 14. (Supplied: Henry County Police Department) (Supplied)

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department announced the passing of Senior Officer George Padgett via Facebook on Oct. 17.

The post said Padgett had been killed in an accident at his home Friday night.

Padgett was one of the first officers to serve at the police department when it was founded in 1991. He was scheduled to retire this November after giving 34 years of service to Henry County.  

People flocked to the comment section offering their prayers and condolences to the officer's family.

Visiting hours will be open at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Home in McDonough on Oct. 20 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The funeral is expected to be held at Salem Baptist Church the following afternoon.

"Rest easy brother, we have the watch from here," the post said.