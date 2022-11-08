Henry County police remember fallen officer one year later

article

It's been a year since Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai was tragically killed in the line of duty.

His family said all he ever wanted to do was grow up to become a policeman, and that dream came true. Officer Desai spent 17 years as a law enforcement veteran.

He was shot on Nov. 4, 2021 while responding to a domestic violence call near the intersection of Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive in McDonough. For four days, he fought for his life in the hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 8. He was 38-years-old.

Desai's older sister Divya said her brother was a true hero, even after death. He was an organ donor who ended up saving the lives of 11 other people.

LAW ENFORCEMENT FROM ACROSS GEORGIA PAY TRIBUTE TO FALLEN HENRY COUNTY POLICE OFFICER

One by one, Officer Desai’s colleagues, family, and members of the public lay flowers on his cruiser. Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai was 38 years old (Rob DiRienzo/FOX 5 Atlanta).

"Giving up his life to save the life of others, was his purpose," she said during his memorial service in 2021. "His purpose was and is served."

Before serving with the Henry County Police Department for a year, Desai was an officer with the DeKalb County Police Department for one year and the Georgia Department of Corrections for 15 years.

Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai (Henry County Police Department)

He was survived by his wife, two young sons and his sister.

Divya created a GoFundMe with proceeds going to Desai's wife. Before being disabled, the fundraiser had reached over $340,000.