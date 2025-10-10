Henry County jail officer fired, arrested in contraband probe

article

The Brief Officer Miles J. Moxie was arrested and fired after contraband was discovered inside the Henry County Jail. Moxie faces charges of violating his oath as a public officer and the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. The investigation into the contraband incident remains active, with no details yet on others possibly involved.



A Henry County detention officer has been fired and arrested following an internal investigation into contraband discovered inside the county jail, officials said.

What we know:

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett announced that Officer Miles J. Moxie was taken into custody after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office launched a formal criminal investigation. The probe began when detention staff found suspected contraband during routine operations at the jail in McDonough.

Investigators determined there was enough evidence to charge Moxie with violation of oath by a public officer and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

Because of the seriousness of the allegations, Moxie’s employment with the sheriff’s office was terminated immediately, according to agency policy.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what kind of contraband was found or how much of it was discovered inside the jail.

It’s also unclear whether the materials were intended for inmates or other staff members.

Investigators have not released additional details about how long Officer Miles J. Moxie had been employed with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office or whether anyone else is being investigated in connection with the case.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active.