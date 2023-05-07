Fire causes Henry County power outage, 1700 residents in the dark

article

Nearly 1700 Georgia Power customers across Henry County are in the dark after a fire caused a massive outage in the area.

Georgia Power representatives confirmed the fire at one of their substations in the Stockbridge area Sunday evening. At the time, about 10,000 customers were affected.

"Safety is our top priority, and we are currently working with local authorities to control and extinguish the fire while at the same time working to reroute power and restore service to customers as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for the power company said.

They have not yet determined what caused the fire, but were able to confirm no injuries had been reported.

Those affected can check out the Georgia Power Outage Map for the latest information on restoration in the area.