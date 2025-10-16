Henry County firefighter’s goes viral for 'Joke of the Day' videos

The Brief Henry County firefighter Chad Pollard’s "Joke of the Day" videos have gone viral worldwide. His clips, filmed at Fire Station 10, have been viewed millions of times on social media. Pollard says spreading laughter is part of his mission to help others.



A Henry County firefighter known for saving lives is now earning global praise for something else — making people laugh.

What we know:

Firefighter and EMT Chad Pollard Sr. has become a viral sensation thanks to his lighthearted "Joke of the Day" videos shared on Facebook and Instagram, where he mixes dad humor with everyday positivity.

Pollard’s clips, often filmed between emergency calls at Fire Station 10, have racked up tens of millions of views, including one seen more than 7 million times. Viewers from as far away as Australia have written to say his jokes helped lift their spirits during difficult times.

Fellow firefighters say Pollard’s humor is no act — he’s always spreading laughter, both on and off the clock. Pollard says sharing smiles has become part of his purpose. "As long as I know I helped somebody, I’m okay," he told FOX 5.