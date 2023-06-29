Henry County 911 dispatcher meets mother, baby boy she helped deliver at gas station

article

A 911 dispatcher in Henry County was surprised at work by a mom and the baby she had helped deliver.

Every day, the men and women at Henry County Emergency Services take hundreds of 911 calls, but this one was extra special for Stephanie.

On June 18, a caller told Stephanie that a woman was going into labor at a QuikTrip in the county.

After getting the gas station's location, the 911 dispatcher quickly contacted Emergency Medical Dispatch so they could prepare the woman to give birth.

"After a few questions, we soon found out that she could feel the baby’s head, and it was go time," Stephanie said. "That baby was coming!"

The car and the gas station lobby weren't comfortable for the mom-to-be, so they moved her to the gas station's cooler.

Stephanie gave the mother, April, and those helping her instructions, and soon the world welcomed a new baby boy.

"It was such a surreal moment hearing him cry over the phone," Stephanie said.

It turns out April used to work at a local hospital and was friends with another 911 dispatcher, so they decided to surprise Stephanie at work and have her meet the little boy she helped.

Stephanie is surprised by the baby she helped deliver in a Quiktrip's cooler. (Henry County 911)

When she realized what was happening, Stephanie's reaction was priceless.

"Oh! Is this my QT baby?" she asked.

Officials with Henry County 911 say these are the moments they live for and are a reminder that what they do every day does not go unseen.