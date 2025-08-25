Henry County community holds vigil after murder-suicide

The Brief A husband shot his wife, then killed himself in the Brightwood on the Lake neighborhood. Police say the shooting began after an argument inside the home. Neighbors gathered Monday evening to pray and mourn together.



Dozens of Henry County neighbors came together Monday evening for a vigil after a deadly shooting in their subdivision.

Vigil for couplee killed in murder-suicide

What they're saying:

"I felt it was very important for us to come together and just pray," said Bishop Michael A. Strickland of Victory Tabernacle Church, who also lives in the community. "When the news hit this morning, it felt very somber, like we had lost a member of our personal families."

SWAT situation after domestic incident

What we know:

The investigation began around 11:45 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to a "person shot" call on the 300 block of Onyx Drive in the Brightwood on the Lake neighborhood. When police arrived, they found the woman dead at the scene.

Authorities say the woman had left the home during an argument when her husband followed her outside and shot her. He then went back inside the home. As police secured the area, the Henry County SWAT Team was activated. When officers entered the home later, they discovered the husband dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All roads into the subdivision were briefly closed Monday morning as officers worked the scene, but the area has since been cleared and declared safe. No one else was directly involved in the incident.

Neighbors heard murder-suicide

Timeline:

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire late Sunday night, followed by a heavy police presence.

"I know my daughter, she thought she heard, like, fireworks last night about midnight," neighbor Rocky Torres said. "But me and my wife went to sleep, so we didn't hear anything."

Police obtained a warrant to enter the home, where they discovered the man early Monday morning. A vigil was held later that day.

Strickland, who lives a few doors down, organized the vigil.

"Very much so shocked because when I would see him, I would not expect that or anything of that magnitude to them, not necessarily him, but to them," he said. Torres added that when he woke up around 5 a.m., he saw many police outside and learned what had happened.

Police have not released the couple's identity.

Help stop domestic violence

What you can do:

If you or a loved one needs help, the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence has a 24-hour hotline at 1.800.33.HAVEN (1.800.334.2836).