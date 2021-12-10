Police find man, woman shot to death at DeKalb County park

Police in are investigating a possible murder-suicide at a DeKalb County park on Thursday.

It happened at Henderson Park Road. DeKalb County police said officers responded to 4000 Henderson Park Road around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a person shot.

Officers at the scene found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the woman was shot by the man before he turned the gun on himself.

The names and ages of those involved have not been released.

The investigation into the deadly shootings continues.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_